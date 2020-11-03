Prakasam police free 447 child labourers in 'Operation Muskan'

Ongole: In continuation of Operation Muskaan and following the orders of the DGP Gautam Sawang and directions of the SP Siddharth Kaushal, the police officers of all police stations in the district identified 447 orphan children, street children and child laborers in association with Child Welfare Committee, labour department, ICDS officials and members of various non-government organisations on Monday.

The rescued children including 322 boys and 125 girls were provided kits with clothes and hygiene tools and sent for Covid tests to offer free treatment, if required. Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal said that young children are the future wealth of our country.

He said that everyone should have humanity towards the children, and they should be allowed to work in any organisation or individual. He warned that if anyone uses children as laborers, cases would be registered against them and they would be sent to jail.

Siddharth announced that Prakasam police have always been at the forefront of such government programs like Operation Muskaan and urged the children's parents to support the future of their wards by sending them to school but not to work.