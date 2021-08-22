Prakasam police observe 'Accident-Free Day'

Ongole: Prakasam police conducted road safety and traffic guidelines awareness programmes as part of the campaign, 'Accident Free Day- Saturday'.

The police from every police station in the district camped at the black spots, accident zones, traffic junctions and other landmarks in their respective limits on Saturday.

They stopped the bikers, who are not wearing helmets and masks, triple riding, drivers of cars and other vehicles and sensitised them on the importance of following traffic rules and road safety guidelines. They said the drivers of transport vehicles should be aware of road safety rules and reflectors should be installed on the lorries, tractors and other transport vehicles.

They announced that they will act on those drivers who are violating the road safety rules and guidelines and register cases on them. They also asked the owners of cows and buffaloes to paint their horns with radium or reflector stickers and see no animal come onto roads.

They asked the pedestrians also to know the road safety rules and must follow them to avoid accidents by not jumping onto roads suddenly.

Kandukur DSP Kande Srinivasa Rao, Rural SI Ankamma, Traffic SI Haribabu and staff conducted an awareness rally in the town as the Markapuram DSP Kishore Kumar, SI Meerasaheb and others organised awareness programme for drivers at Markapuram.

The Ongole rural CI R Rambabu, SI Y Nagaraju created awareness in the people violating the traffic rules on the national highway. They presented roses to rules violators and requested them to remember that their families are waiting for them at home.