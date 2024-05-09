Massive Election Campaign Rally Held in Hindupuram Municipality Wards

As part of the ongoing election campaign, a significant rally took place in wards 1, 3, 4, 6, and 21 of Hindupuram Municipality. The event saw the participation of various key political figures, including YSRCP Hindupuram Constituency MLA Candidate Ms. TN Deepika, MP Candidate J Santhamma, Sri Sathya Sai District President Naveen Nischal, Former MLA Abdul Ghani, Municipal Chairperson Indraja, Vice Chairman Balaram Reddy, Councilors Mallikarjuna Goud, Lakshmi Mahesh Goud, Dadu, Maruti Reddy, Ward Incharge Mallika Bhanu, and other prominent leaders.

During her address, TN Deepika emphasized her accessibility to the people, urging them to approach her directly with any concerns or issues. She highlighted the need for a change in leadership, pointing out the lack of development under the current TDP government's 40-year rule in Hindupuram.





Deepika expressed confidence in the welfare schemes and development initiatives proposed by the Jaganna government, emphasizing the importance of re-electing them for continued progress. She cited examples of successful welfare programs and promised further support for the marginalized communities.



The upcoming elections on May 13th will see Deepika as the MLA candidate and Santhamma as the MP candidate, with a call to voters to support them by voting for their respective symbols on the EVM ballot. The event witnessed a large turnout of public representatives, YSRCP leaders, activists, and residents from the wards.