Batting in the ICC T20 World Cup wouldn’t be easy, says SRH opener Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head said he was happy to see the results of the hard work that he is putting in during training sessions in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Head, along with Abhishek Sharma, have taken the bowlers to cleaners with their power hitting and have become one of the most destructive pairs in the IPL.



Head scored an unbeaten 89 off just 30 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants and stitched an unbroken 167-run partnership with Sharma to help his team to a facile 10-wicket win. Speaking to the media after the match, Head said he was happy to see himself doing well. “I am very pleased that I was able to play spin tonight. The things I am working on in training are working at the moment. But, I’m trying to stay relaxed, as I have done for the last couple of years and be ready to go,” he said.



As the IPL nears the business end, the focus slowly shifts to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which commences on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA. Speaking about what to expect at the World Cup, Head opined that batting wouldn’t be easy and he expects turning tracks to make it tougher for the batters. “I think we’ll face a fair bit of spin in the Caribbean and the wickets might become tougher as the tournament (World Cup) goes on,” he said.



He was, however, quick to dismiss the notion that a good IPL performance, especially with the way he has been batting against spinners, doesn’t guarantee a good outing at the World Cup. “Whenever you are playing, you want to be as consistent as you can, you want to be getting runs. It’s nice to be playing well but that’s not going to guarantee anything in the West Indies,” the Australian said.



Head has so far amassed 533 runs in the IPL and is third on the highest run getters list. Former India skipper Virat Kohli (542) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (541) are above head, with touching distance.

