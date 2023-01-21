Prakasam police receive SKOCH Award

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg informed that the district police received SKOCH Silver for Disha SOS App Mass Registration campaign, and an order of merit certificate for the Missing Mobile Tracking System, for the year 2022.

The SKOCH Group along with the India Governance Forum scrutinised hundreds of applications from various district and State police departments under the 'Police & Safety' category, to bestow awards upon the best police officers, who are trailblasing in bringing changes in the police departments in the country by innovative use of technology to serve the public better. The scrutinizers selected the 'Disha SOS App Mass Registration Campaign', the initiative of SP Malika Garg for the Silver Award, and presented the Order of Merit Certificate for the Missing Mobile Tracking System, which was brought with the aim of providing better service to the public.

With the aim of enhancing women's safety in the district and making sure they utilise the Disha SOS App on their mobile phones, the SP launched novel programmes like the Disha App Lucky Draw Contest, Best Mahila Police of the Week, and Disha Ambassadors. With such programmes, lakhs of people in the district have downloaded the Disha app and many women have been protected from physical attacks, eve teasing, domestic violence, sexual harassment, blackmail etc. The women and girls who missed their bus or vehicles during the night have been taken to their destinations in the district safely, and pregnant women also got admitted to the hospital in time during emergencies, with the help of the Disha SOS App. To end the ordeals of people to retrieve their lost mobiles, the district SP outlined a new proforma in every police station to receive missing mobile complaints promptly and designed a dedicated SOP using technology to trace them. With this initiative, thousands of lost mobiles have been identified and handed out to the victims in various police stations across the district.

The district police expressed their happiness on receiving the prestigious awards and extolled SP Malika Garg. Speaking on the occasion, Malika Garg expressed her delight in receiving

the awards and said that they are an embodiment of the proficiency of the Prakasam district police and these awards motivate them to provide the best services to the people.