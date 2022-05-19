Prakasam SP Malika Garg, staff pay homage to canine officer Ruby

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg and other police staff at the district police office paid homage to the retired police tracker dog, Ruby, at its funeral held with official formalities in Ongole on Wednesday.

Ruby, a female Labrador aged 13 years, entered police service in Prakasam district on April 1, 2011 and served for nine years in Police Security Wing. Under the handling of ARPC SS Prasad, Ruby played a key role in tracing 32 crucial cases including murders, theft etc. The canine officer also won cash rewards nine times, stood second in Police Duty Meet 2011, and received appreciation in the All India Police Duty Meet in 2012, held at Nasik.

Ruby passed away on May 17 due to old age. The SP, police officials and staff expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ruby and paid homage near Martyrs Memorial at the district police office. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that Ruby had rendered invaluable services to the district police department for a long time.

She commended excellent services of Ruby and announced that the district police deeply regretted the sudden death of the police dog. She said that the canine had been active and efficient in tracking down many crimes, and everyone treated Ruby as a member of the police family.