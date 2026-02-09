  1. Home
Prasadam adulterated out of greed: Minister

  • Created On:  9 Feb 2026 12:16 PM IST
Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accused the previous YSRCP government of adulterating Lord Venkateswara’s prasadam out of greed, hurting devotees’ sentiments.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony for Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple Committee members in Singarayakonda on Sunday, he emphasised that they are merely trustees, not rulers of the deity.

Temple festivals and services must be conducted according to Agama Shastra traditions, he instructed them. He said the new committee should work to provide better facilities for devotees and support temple development.

He alleged that ghee adulteration occurred during the YSRCP regime, which former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy himself admitted, while Jagan shamelessly denied it. He warned that those who challenge Lord Venkateswara will inevitably pay the price.

AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya and APTDC Chairman Nookasani Balaji attended the ceremony.

