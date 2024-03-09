Live
- Water crisis has hit Bengaluru’s image at global level, BJP to protest on March 11: K’taka LoP
- UGC launches 'SheRNI' to ensure women scientist representation
- Petrol pumps in Rajasthan to remain shut from March 10-12 to protest high VAT
- 'Just wanted to clear something': Suryakumar Yadav issues clarification over surgery
- Karisma Kapoor is 'a true team player', says 'Murder Mubarak' co-actor Nikhil Khurana
- 5th Test: Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few, says Ashwin
- Raashii Khanna 'steals glances' in body-hugging outfit at 'Yodha' promotion
- Kerala CM orders CBI probe into vet student found dead in hostel
- Raj Thackeray: ‘Impossible to build Chhatrapati’s Arabian Sea memorial off Mumbai’
- Mutual funds AUM grows at 38 pc year on year in Feb
Just In
Prasadam distribution program held at GVMC Jodugulla Palm Junction on the occasion of Mahashivratri
Highlights
In celebration of Mahashivratri, a Prasadam distribution program took place at the local GVMC Jodugulla Palm Junction on Saturday for devotees who had participated in a sea bath
In celebration of Mahashivratri, a Prasadam distribution program took place at the local GVMC Jodugulla Palm Junction on Saturday for devotees who had participated in a sea bath. The program was conducted by the local GVMC 9th Ward Corporator, Ummidi Swathidas.
The Chief Guest for the program was Mr. M. V.V Satyanarayana, the Member of Parliament of Visakhapatnam, East Constituency and YCP Coordinator. He distributed prasad to the devotees and women who were in attendance.
Mandal presidents, along with Das and a large number of women devotees, participated in the program. The event was a success, bringing together members of the community to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS