Prasadam distribution program held at GVMC Jodugulla Palm Junction on the occasion of Mahashivratri

Prasadam distribution program held at GVMC Jodugulla Palm Junction on the occasion of Mahashivratri
Highlights

In celebration of Mahashivratri, a Prasadam distribution program took place at the local GVMC Jodugulla Palm Junction on Saturday for devotees who had participated in a sea bath

In celebration of Mahashivratri, a Prasadam distribution program took place at the local GVMC Jodugulla Palm Junction on Saturday for devotees who had participated in a sea bath. The program was conducted by the local GVMC 9th Ward Corporator, Ummidi Swathidas.

The Chief Guest for the program was Mr. M. V.V Satyanarayana, the Member of Parliament of Visakhapatnam, East Constituency and YCP Coordinator. He distributed prasad to the devotees and women who were in attendance.

Mandal presidents, along with Das and a large number of women devotees, participated in the program. The event was a success, bringing together members of the community to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.




X