Pre-rabi conference in Guntur today

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu will discuss on the pre-rabi -2020 plan at a meeting to be held at Collectorate here on Friday in which agriculture department officials of six districts will participate.

They will discuss on preparedness for rabi, crop planning, seeds and fertilisers supply. Steps will be taken to get more yield with less investment and sanction crop loans to the farmers. Similarly, measures will be taken to get better price to the farmers.

Special chief secretary, agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah, special commissioner of agriculture H Arun Kumar, horticulture commissioner Chiranjeevi Chowdary, Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, and agriculture scientists will participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, agriculture and horticulture farmers suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and floods in September and October.

The meeting will also discuss on the crop damages caused by heavy rains and floods. Agriculture and Horticulture department officials of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts will participate in the meeting.

The officials of the agriculture department and district administration are making necessary arrangements for the conducting the meeting.