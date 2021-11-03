Preparations on for exciting boat ride to Papikondalu

Rajamahendravaram: The officials as well people are excited about the much awaited boat ride across the Godavari River to Papikondalu which will resume with enhanced precautionary measures on November 7. The boat ride is a thrilling and delightful experience and people deprived of enjoying the beauty of nature would be immensely happy to make a journey watching the swirling waters and the greenery.

Papikondalu, in the West Godavari district, is known for its mountain ranges and scenic views. The hills run along the Godavari River.

Boating at all points in the State had been stopped following an accident in 2019 in the East Godavari district.

According to officials, the government has set up several control rooms to ensure the safety of passengers and that ferry operators follow all the precautionary norms.

The State government has decided to operate the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) boats from Gandi Pochamma to Papikondalu ferrying the tourists.

At present, the APTDC is charging Rs 1,250 per head. For those who will join at Gandi Pochamma, the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,150. The boat operations will start from Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam mandal of Rampa Agency.

The Tourism department's Haritha and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage boats have been given permission to operate in River Godavari.

APTDC Divisional Manager Thota Veeranarayana told 'The Hans India' that in view of the low-level of water in River Godavari, they are inclined to permit operation of boat services across the river. He said that tourists would be taken to Gandi Pochamma in East Godavari from Rajamahendravaram in a mini AC coach bus at 7 am every day.

The boat will begin at 9 am and reach Perantalapalli in West Godavari district at 12.30 pm. He added that at present the APTDC is charging Rs 1,250 per head including road transport, food including breakfast, lunch, tea and snacks from Rajamahendravaram to Pochamma Gandi by road and from there to Papikondalu on the river and return to the place of origin.

He said that previously, they collected ticket fare of Rs 750 per adult and Rs 650 per child. He informed that Haritha AC boat has capacity of 90 seats, while Sir Arthur Cotton boat could accommodate 40 passengers. But now surprisingly the ticket fare has soared up to Rs 1,200 for both adults and children. He attributed the hike in ticket price to the enhanced fuel cost. He also stated that if the water level rises from 30 meters to higher level, the boat operations will be suspended.

He stated that liquor is not allowed during the trip. He said that the tickets are not available online at present. And they will be made available two days prior to the boat operations. The travellers should follow Covid-19 norms. Veera Narayana said that the APTDC boat operations will start at Gandipochamma Temple and reservations for the tour will be available at all APTDC centres. Control rooms are provided with CCTV surveillance, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, life-saving equipment, PA system, computer setup for information, bookings and ticket counter. He said that for boating operations at Papikondalu, four control rooms have been established in the district. He urged the owners of the launches to allow permitted number of passengers only.

He also mentioned that the lapses should not recur as the government has strengthened the security system in tourist spots in AP.

In the wake of the boat tragedy which occurred at Kacchuluru, East Godavari district on September 15,2019, the government took strong steps to ensure safety and made necessary steps for providing safety to the passengers.

Passengers are questioning why the rates of the tickets have been raised so suddenly and exorbitantly without taking the opinion of the boat travellers. They are demanding for the reduction of the price of the tickets in order to facilitate the travel by boat in the pleasant atmosphere prevailing and Karthika Masam.

D Sri Rama Murthy, a retired principal remarked that the boat journey revives the spirits of young and old alike.