Prepare action plans for Viksit Andhra @ 2047: Chittoor Collector

Chittoor : District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed district officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the development of the district as part of the ambitious Viksit Andhra @ 2047 initiative. The directive was given during a training programme held on Saturday at the district collectorate.

The programme focused on formulating action plans for the district, with officials from various departments in attendance. The District Collector highlighted the importance of creating district-specific plans based on 12 key points, emphasising sectors such as agriculture, industry and services. He stressed the need to focus on initiatives that benefit farmers, skill development for industries and the growth of tourism.

Collector Kumar also mentioned that the government is committed to eradicating poverty and the development of every family is a key priority. He pointed out that the schemes implemented by both the central and state governments hold significant potential for poverty reduction.

Assistant Collector Himavanshi, DWMA PD Rajasekhar, CPO Sambasiva Reddy along with other officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry Departments, DRDA PD Tulasi and ZP CEO Gloria took part in the meeting.