Prepare for local body elections - Collector

Kadapa: District Collector CH. Harikiran has directed the officials to ensure for smooth conduction of local body elections in the district.

Addressing officials meeting here on Monday he said as per the directions of state election commission ZPTC, MPTC elections will be held in 2 phases like 24 mandalas first phase and remaining 26 mandalas in the second phase this time.

He said district officials would be acted as returning officers for ZPTC, MPTC elections. The collector directed the officials to complete pending works in various departments including NREGS before the announcement of election notification. On this occasion, collector thanked the officials of there initiative in conducting the Gandikota hereditary festival in a smooth manner.

Joint Collector M. Gouthami, JC-2 Siva Reddy, ICDS AD Padmaja and others were present.