Prepare reports for funds for water bodies’ development

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has directed the officials to prepare detailed reports estimating required funds for the development of various water bodies in Dharmavaram constituency through Minor Irrigation Department.

He discussed progress of works under minor irrigation, Panchayat Raj, rural water supply departments and NTR housing schemes at a review meeting held at his camp office in Dharmavaram on Wednesday.

The Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to the holistic development of Dharmavaram constituency and expressed confidence that coordinated efforts will ensure the successful implementation of all schemes. He instructed the officials to commence works worth approximatelyRs 60 lakh under Yogi Vemana Reservoir Project in Mudigubba mandal. Reports have already been submitted seeking Rs 179.9 lakh for the development of 85 tanks through 96 works were approved.

Under the Central government’s Triple R (Rejuvenation, Restoration & Renovation) scheme, proposals for the development of 21 tanks requiring Rs 795 lakh have been submitted. The Minister also mentioned that 14 tanks are being supplied water through HNSS and PABR canals. He directed the departments concerned to take immediate measures to mitigate the severe water shortage in Tadimarri, Mudigubba, and Dharmavaram Urban areas. He also reviewed the progress of protected drinking water schemes in the constituency.

Minister Satya Kumar instructed officials to develop crematorium in Dharmavaram Municipality on the lines of Maha Prasthanam in Hyderabad and to prepare necessary plans for its transformation.

He further highlighted that the government’s agenda includes allotting 3 cents of land for housing in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas. He announced that the government aims to sanction houses for all eligible beneficiaries within the next five years. Officials were advised to support beneficiaries who had already been sanctioned houses to complete construction. So far, approval has been given for the construction of 15,830 houses in the constituency, with ongoing construction of over 13,000 houses in urban areas.

Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, Municipal Commissioner, Minor Irrigation OfficerVishwanath Reddy, RWS Officer Mallikarjunappa, Housing Officer Shankarayya, and SCPR Officer Muralimohan and others were present.