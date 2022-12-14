President Droupadi Murmu to visit Srisailam on Dec 26

Kurnool: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the sacred Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district on December 26.

After assuming office as President, she is visiting the shrine for the first time. After visiting the temple on December 26, she will inaugurate a project named 'Prasad Scheme' on the same day.

The Tourism Department has taken up various developmental works to extend facilities to the pilgrims including purified drinking water scheme, lighting, widening roads and others at the temple town at a cost of Rs 43 crore under Prasad scheme.

An official source from the Tourism Department has stated that as per schedule, the President will arrive at Srisailam at around 12.15 pm on December 26. She will spend the time at the temple town between 12.15 pm and 12.45 pm which include inauguration of the project and having darshan of presiding deities.