President Kovind visits Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle

Tirupati: President of India Ramnath Kovind visited The Satsang Foundation at Madanapalle on Sunday. He inaugurated Yogashala, Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra there and interacted with students of the Ashram. He also planted sapplings. In the afternoon he will reach Sadum and participate in a programme at Peepal Grove School there. After interacting with students and teachers there, the President will leave for Bengaluru.

Earlier, the President Kovind was received at Chippili helipad near Madanapalle by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CM has reached Chippili from Tirupati Airport to receive the first citizen of the country. Ramnath Kovind reached Chippili helipad by a special IAF helicopter from Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy, MPs P Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa, MLAs Nawaz Basha, C Ramachandra Reddy, P Dwarakanath Reddy, N Vekate Gowda, DIG Kranti Rana Tata, Collector M Harinarayanan, SP Senthil Kumar, Sub Collector M Jahnavi and others were present at the helipad. After the President left Chippili by road to reach Satsang Foundation Ashram the Chief Minister also departed to Tirupati from where he will leave for Gannavaram.