President Murmu to attend AIIMS convocation today

Guntur: PresidentDroupadi Murmu will participate as a chief guest in the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadav, Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh will participate in the convocation.

Droupadi Murmu will present gold medals to the student awardees and deliver the convocation speech. A total of 49 MBBS students and four post doctoral certificate course students shall be awarded degrees. The programme will start at 12 noon and last till 1.30 pm.

Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi has reviewed the arrangements for President Murmu’s visit to the AIIMS and instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements to make her visit a grand success.