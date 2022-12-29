  • Menu
President takes short break at Rajahmundry

Ministers Ch Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna and Taneti Vanita welcoming President Droupadi Murmu at Madhurapudi airport in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy are also seen.
President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Rajahmundry airport en route to Bhadrachalam from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

District in-charge Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu,

DG (Disaster Response and Fire Services) N Sanjay, Eluru range DIG G Pala Raju, in-charge SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Airport Director Gnaneswara Rao, Vizianagaram Battalion Commandant Vikrama Singh Patil, BJP State president Somu Veerraju and others gave a warm welcome to the President.

The President was accompanied by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The President stayed at Madhurapudi airport for about 20 minutes. Later, she left for Bhadrachalam in a helicopter.

Minister Venu Gopala Krishna said that it was a rare opportunity to welcome and bid farewell to the President of India Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the State government in the capacity of district in-charge Minister.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha informed that the President's visit was delayed due to unfavourable weather.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Godavari Conservation Committee handed over a petition to the President seeking directions to stop pollution and take steps to protect Godavari river.

