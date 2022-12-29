President takes short break at Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Rajahmundry airport en route to Bhadrachalam from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

District in-charge Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu,

DG (Disaster Response and Fire Services) N Sanjay, Eluru range DIG G Pala Raju, in-charge SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Airport Director Gnaneswara Rao, Vizianagaram Battalion Commandant Vikrama Singh Patil, BJP State president Somu Veerraju and others gave a warm welcome to the President.

The President was accompanied by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The President stayed at Madhurapudi airport for about 20 minutes. Later, she left for Bhadrachalam in a helicopter.

Minister Venu Gopala Krishna said that it was a rare opportunity to welcome and bid farewell to the President of India Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the State government in the capacity of district in-charge Minister.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha informed that the President's visit was delayed due to unfavourable weather.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Godavari Conservation Committee handed over a petition to the President seeking directions to stop pollution and take steps to protect Godavari river.