President to visit Vizag on June 10
Vijayawada: President Draupadi Murmu will participate in the first convocation ceremony of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reviewing the arrangements on Friday said that as per the schedule the President will reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 am on June 10 to participate in the first convocation ceremony of the Central Tribal University till 3 pm, and leave for Jharkhand by plane from Visakhapatnam at 3.20 pm. CS Vijayanand instructed the Vice-Chancellor of the Central Tribal University, Kattimani, who participated in the review meeting virtually to immediately send the details of the programs related to the President’s visit, including minute-to-minute programme.
Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary GAD Mukesh Kumar Meena, IT Secretary K Bhaskar, Commissioner Medical and Health Veerapandian ,Director of I&PR Himanshu Shukla, Director AYUSH Dinesh Kumar and other officials participated in this meeting. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Visakhapatnam District Collector Harindra Prasad and officials of various departments participated virtually.