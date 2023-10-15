  • Menu
Prez forwards Lokesh plea to Union Home Ministry
New Delhi: President of India Draupadi Murmu asked the Union Home Ministry to examine the memorandum submitted by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh regarding the ‘illegal’ arrest of his father and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh and TDP MPs had submitted the representation to the President on September 26 stating that there was no evidence against him and the APCID could not even establish money transaction or money trail and that it was an act of political vendetta.

