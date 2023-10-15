Live
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
- LeT terror module busted with arrest of two
Prez forwards Lokesh plea to Union Home Ministry
New Delhi: President of India Draupadi Murmu asked the Union Home Ministry to examine the memorandum submitted by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh regarding the ‘illegal’ arrest of his father and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Lokesh and TDP MPs had submitted the representation to the President on September 26 stating that there was no evidence against him and the APCID could not even establish money transaction or money trail and that it was an act of political vendetta.
