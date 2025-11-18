Prez, PM to attend Satya Sai Baba centenary fete

The centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba are set to commence on Wednesday at Prasanthi Nilayam in a grand and devotional atmosphere, drawing thousands of devotees from India and abroad. Puttaparthi is geared up for the mega celebrations which will continue till November 23. Addressing the media at Sri Sathya Sai Media Centre here, RJ Rathnakar, managing trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT), outlined the large-scale arrangements made over the past year by SSSCT, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (SSSSO), Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences (SSSIHMS), alumni groups, and volunteers. Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birthday is on November 23.

Over 220 cultural and devotional programmes have been planned as part of the centenary events. As of November 16, nearly 40,000 devotees received Maha Prasadam. The entire town, from the railway station to the ashram, has been decorated to welcome the growing influx of visitors.

This year marks the introduction of Sri Sathya Sai Rathotsavam, replacing the earlier Sri Venugopala Swami Rathotsavam. Several national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, President Droupadi Murmu on November 22, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on November 22–23 and also the Chief Ministers from various states, participate in the celebrations.

A total of 45 special trains have been arranged for the devotees. The Central government will release a commemorative coin and a postal stamp marking the centenary.

Global participation has been significant, with celebrations reported from Fiji, Times Square in New York, and even Everest Base Camp. Nimish Pandya, all India president of SSSSO, highlighted national initiatives such as the ‘Run for Values’ across 70 cities and the National Cricket League for Values. He described the celebrations as “unprecedented in scale and purity,” reflecting Bhagawan’s universal message of love all, serve all.