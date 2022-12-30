Price fall leaves tomato farmers in doldrums

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): Tomato farmers in the district are facing torrid time due to steep fall in prices at the Yemmiganur agriculture market yard. The farmers instead of selling their produce at the lowest price are dumping it in the garbage lifting tractor.

According to information, the tomatoes are not getting remunerative price at the market. For a month, a kg tomato is being sold at Rs 3 per kg. Due to drastic fall in the price, people and traders are showing less interest to purchase the product. If the tomatoes are sold at the rate fixed in the agriculture market, then they will not get the amount even to bear the transport charges. The source also stated that the farmers are facing a lot of problems every year to get MSP. Tomato is widely cultivated in the Pathikonda, Aspari, Yemmiganur and Kodumur mandal in Kurnool district.

Every year during the season, the tomato growers are facing the same kind of situation and are not getting MSP for their produce. The farmers are urging the government to fix MSP for tomato and save the farmers from incurring huge losses.

The farmers are also urging the government to set up a tomato juice factory, a long-pending demand of the people in the district.