Prime Minister Narendra Modi pats AIIMS Mangalagiri

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the services of AIIMS Mangalagiri on it crossing the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations.

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the services of AIIMS Mangalagiri on it crossing the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister describing it as a good achievement by the institution and stated that in recent Mann-ki-Baat, he discussed the issue of his interaction with a doctor and on someone who has benefited from tele-consultations.

It may be noted that AIIMS Mangalagiri recently celebrated fourth anniversary. The AIIMS won laurels from various sections of people for rendering super specialty services at an affordable price.


