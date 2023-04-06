Prime Minister Narendra Modi pats AIIMS Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the services of AIIMS Mangalagiri on it crossing the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister describing it as a good achievement by the institution and stated that in recent Mann-ki-Baat, he discussed the issue of his interaction with a doctor and on someone who has benefited from tele-consultations.

It may be noted that AIIMS Mangalagiri recently celebrated fourth anniversary. The AIIMS won laurels from various sections of people for rendering super specialty services at an affordable price.

A good achievement by the institution. In one of the recent #MannKiBaat programmes I had discussed this issue including interaction with a doctor and someone who has benefitted from tele-consultations. https://t.co/6TeyQiAhZw https://t.co/44rhMrT2KA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023



