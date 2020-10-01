Private bus services to be increased between AP and Telangana from today

The Private Travels owners have geared up to run full-fledged buse services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from October. Earlier, the state transport department has given permission for private buses to ply between Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad from September 2 while the Telangana Transport Department has also provided an opportunity to drive after paying taxes. With this, the 50 buses started plying to Hyderabad in the first phase and gradually the services had increased to 300.

In this backdrop, as many as 800 bus services would ply from all parts of the state to Hyderabad from October. As almost all the travels owners had to paid the tax for the third quarter, they are contemplating to increase the services keeping the demand of public in view. Moreover, with the Dussehra and Diwali festivals ahead, the private travel owners are going to garner profits on the occasion.

Private travel owners, meanwhile have been increasing prices amid unavailability of the RTC bus services. In RTC, a non-AC super luxury bus ticket from Vijayawada to Hyderabad costs Rs 430 while private travels have been charging between Rs 650 and Rs 700 and for the AC sleeper class ticket is priced at Rs 850 in RTC, the private travels are charging Rs 1,100-1,200. An additional charge of Rs.200-400 per ticket is levied on the public.

On the other hand, there is no consensus arrived between the APSRTC and TSRTC over the interstate services despite having talks for the couple of times. It is revealed that there has been deadlock over the number of kilometres to be travelled by both the states.