Private hospital management arrested for charging Rs 3.15 lakh for Covid treatment

Guntur: Taking stern action against fleecing hospital, Vigilance and Enforcement department officials conducted raids on two hospitals in the district.

Palnadu Hospital in Pidiguralla town collected Rs3.15 lakh from a patient for 6 days treatment for Covid-19. Regional Vigilance and Enforcement department officer Jashuva said booked criminal case against that hospital and arrested the management. He said the hospital collected Rs10,000 for Remdesivir injection. He said they are scrutinizing the use of Remdesivir injections in private hospitals. He said, Anjireddy Hospital in Pidiguralla collected Rs1.5 lakh from non-critical patient. He warned that they will book cases and take stern action against the hospital collecting higher fees from the Covid-19 patients. Jashuva warned that if the hospitals show discrimination towards Arogyasri patients in treatment or insult them or discourage them they will book cases and take stern action against them.

He said they will recommend the government to cancel license and take criminal action against the fleecing hospitals.