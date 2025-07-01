Private schools looting parents in name of education: NSUI

Kurnool: The National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) Kurnool district vice-president Saikumar Yadav has strongly criticised the inaction of the district education department regarding the exorbitant fees being charged by corporate and private schools.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he alleged that schools are collecting excessive amounts from parents in the name of textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, belts, and shoes, violating government norms and the Right to Education Act.

He accused private institutions of running commercial operations in the name of education, blatantly disregarding government regulations.

“Despite receiving recognition from the government, these schools are not following the mandated syllabus and are arbitrarily selling textbooks and notebooks, turning education into a business,” he said.

Saikumar stated that according to government rules, schools must teach only from state-prescribed textbooks and should procure them through the district education office based on student strength.

The NSUI leader expressed concern that district education officials remain silent despite these ongoing violations.

He also pointed out the lack of basic infrastructure in many private and corporate schools, stating that even minimum facilities are not being provided.

“Parents who wish to enroll their children in these schools are now scared by the skyrocketing fees,” he added. He demanded that the education department conduct inspections of all schools and take strict action against those involved in profiteering under the guise of educational materials.

Failing this, he warned that the NSUI would launch statewide protests.

NSUI district leaders Shankar, Sreekanth, Dhanunjay, and others also participated in the press meet.