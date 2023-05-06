  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Private travels bus overturns at Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal, 20 injured

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

A private travel bus overturned on Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal district, which resulted in the injuring 20 people in this accident.

A private travel bus overturned on Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal district, which resulted in the injuring 20 people in this accident.

The injured were rushed to Sunnipenta Government Hospital where the condition of two of the injured appears to be critical.

According to the information, all the injured were identified as devotees from Bhadradri Kothagudem. The accident happened while the victims were going from Kothagudem to Srisailam for darshan of Srisailam Mallanna.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X