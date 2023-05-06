Private travels bus overturns at Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal, 20 injured

A private travel bus overturned on Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal district, which resulted in the injuring 20 people in this accident.

The injured were rushed to Sunnipenta Government Hospital where the condition of two of the injured appears to be critical.

According to the information, all the injured were identified as devotees from Bhadradri Kothagudem. The accident happened while the victims were going from Kothagudem to Srisailam for darshan of Srisailam Mallanna.