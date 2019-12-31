Prize-winning body builders felicitated in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: BT Rakesh from the Krishna district was adjudged as 'Mr Andhra-2019' and Champion of Champions title at the state level Body Building championship held at Rajamahendravaram on December 29, said the team coach Ch Raju and Manager Sri Reddy at a programme held here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media persons, Raju said that about 120 body builders from across the state participated in the competition and body builders from the district excelled in the competition and won medals. He said that M Uday Kumar won the third place and M Tirumal Rao secured fifth place in 90 kg category.

BT Rakesh won first place and V Ashok Kumar secured second place in 70 kg category. B Mahesh secured third place in 80 kg category and B Rajesh secured third place in 85 kg category.

District Bodybuilding Association Secretary T Ashok said that these body builders would participate in Junior National Body Building event which will be held Balapur, Orissa from February 7 to 9 and they would also participate in the state level event which will be held at Bhimavaram on January 5.

SRR & CVR College principal Dr V Joshi, 7-town CI Vinay Mohan, P Kishore, K Stalin Babu and others were present.