Probe intensified into Fishing Harbour fire

Visakhapatnam: Investigation into the fire incident wherein a huge fire gutted over 40 boats at Fishing Harbour on Sunday gets intensified in the city.

Based on the instructions of district collector A Mallikarjuna, a committee has been formed to probe into the incident, comprising revenue divisional officer, assistant commissioner of police (harbour), joint director (fisheries), district forest officer and assistant director of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RSDL).

Police registered a case as an accidental fire and investigation is being carried out considering all angles, including the one where a group of miscreants were indulging in a party at the time of the fire mishap. “Every possible angle has been considered for the investigation. The police are already probing the suspects and soon the facts will come to light,” DCP (crime) G Naganna said.

In addition, Union fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala sought a detailed report of the mishap.

In the meantime, officials of the Central University of Fisheries Nautical Engineering Training (CIFNET) are looking into possible reasons behind the incident, its impact on the fishermen community, loss assessment along with other aspects.

Interacting with the CIFNET officials in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao appealed to them to make sure that the victims derive maximum benefit.

On Tuesday, officials concerned visited the Fishing Harbour, took stock of the situation and details of the incident by interacting with the fishermen.

The Fishing Harbour witnessed a huge fire mishap on Sunday night at the jetty area. With the presence of LPG cylinders and diesel tanks onboard the boats, the flames drifted from one boat to the other in a quick succession as close to 40 boats were reduced to ashes, causing heavy damage which is estimated to be in crores.