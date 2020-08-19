Probe into illegal quarrying on Simhachalam hill begins

Visakhapatnam: The Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials have launched a detailed inquiry into illegal gravel excavation on the hill of Simhachalam Devasthanam.



The inquiry began based on the allegations levelled against former Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam M Venkateswara Rao.

Joint Commissioner, Estate wing, Endowments Department and member of the government appointed committee Saleem Surya Chandrasekhar Azad had already conducted an inquiry in the month of May regarding the allegations, including illegal gravel excavation.

The committee submitted a report to the government. Based on the report, Vigilance and Enforcement officials are conducting a detailed inquiry. As a part of it, Electronic Total Station (ETS) survey was conducted.

Vigilance and Enforcement SP Lakshminarayana, mines department officials and temple officials took part in the survey.