procurement centre for jowar, maize opened at Guntur

Guntur: Ponnur MLA Kilari Rosaiah appealed to the farmers to sell jowar and maize at Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Market Federation (Markfed) procurement centre at Ponnur Agriculture Market Committee Yard to get a better price. He was inaugurating the Markfed counter on the premises of the Ponnur AMC on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, Rosaiah said the government will purchase jowar at Rs 2,250 per tonne, maize Rs 1,760 per tonne. He further said that due to lockdown caused by coronavirus, the farmers are selling the jowar and maize at lower price and incurring losses. To help the farmers, the government has set up Markfed purchasing centre. He appealed to the farmers avail the facility provided by the government to get a better price to the farmers. Later, he distributed vegetables to the workers working in the AMC.

Ponnur AMC Chairman Bonigala Venu Prasad, YSRCP leaders Vadranam Prasad, Bodduluri Ranga Rao, Ravindranath Chowdary were among those participated.