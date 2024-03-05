Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’

Guntur: Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) received an extension of membership on behalf of India, in the Social Sustainability Advisory Group under the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Programme in the USA.

The Vice-Chancellor of ANU Prof Rajasekhar appreciated the professor for her rare distinction in re-appointment as a member of the advisory group and felicitated her at ANU in Guntur on Monday.

Since its inception in 1999, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, a non-profit organisation in the USA, has worked to improve the sustainability of global fisheries and aquaculture by helping producers, buyers, businesses, and consumers make better seafood choices, giving major seafood buyers the tools, they need to leverage their purchasing power, helping seafood producers improve their fishing and aquaculture practices and informing national and international policy.

To support this process, Seafood Watch has set up a Social Sustainability Advisory Group, and appointed Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer, Professor in the Department of Sociology and Social Work, Acharya Nagarjuna University as part of the 15-member group on behalf of India, while other members are selected from countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, Netherlands, Vietnam, Chile, Philippines, etc. After considering her impeccable and extraordinary contributions to the cause, the Seafood Watch has given her an extension of another two-year term, through 2024 and 2025 as the Advisory Group Member representing India.

Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer also has been included on the Advisor Research Panel of the International Institute of Knowledge Management (TIIKM), and the Advisor Research Panel of Dfree Novelish, whose collaborations are helping Acharya Nagarjuna University and the organisations mutually in promoting research and academic pursuits.

Prof P Rajasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, congratulated Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer for the global linkage as a member of the Global Seafood Watch Social Sustainability Advisory Group. He added that it is an honour and a rare distinction not only to her but also to the university.

Prof K Madhu Babu, Dean of the College Development Council, Dr Nagaraju, Director of Centre for Distance Education, Prof NAD Paul from Andhra University, and others participated in the programme.