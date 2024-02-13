Prominent persons from Prakasam dist join BJP

Live
Ongole: A number of leaders from other political parties and prominent persons from the Prakasam district joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s State president Daggubati Purandeswari, and Ongole parliamentary constituency president PV Sivareddy at the State head office in Vijayawada on Monday.
In the special programme held in the State party office, Purandeswari welcomed industrialist Dr Eluru Ramachandra Reddy of Yerragondapalem, businessman Kavuri Vasu of Ongole, popular advocate Ayinabattina Subbarao of Ongole and businessman Shaik Khadar Vali Shafi into the party fold.
She said that many leaders and prominent persons from various communities in the State are joining the BJP, as they were impressed over the introduction and implementation of various welfare programmes by the Centre. She advised the leaders joining the party to try to create awareness among the people on the “undemocratic rule” of the YSR Congress Party government in the State.