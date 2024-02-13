  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prominent persons from Prakasam dist join BJP

Prominent persons from Prakasam dist join BJP
x
Highlights

A number of leaders from other political parties and prominent persons from the Prakasam district joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s State president Daggubati Purandeswari, and Ongole parliamentary constituency president PV Sivareddy at the State head office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Ongole: A number of leaders from other political parties and prominent persons from the Prakasam district joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s State president Daggubati Purandeswari, and Ongole parliamentary constituency president PV Sivareddy at the State head office in Vijayawada on Monday.

In the special programme held in the State party office, Purandeswari welcomed industrialist Dr Eluru Ramachandra Reddy of Yerragondapalem, businessman Kavuri Vasu of Ongole, popular advocate Ayinabattina Subbarao of Ongole and businessman Shaik Khadar Vali Shafi into the party fold.

She said that many leaders and prominent persons from various communities in the State are joining the BJP, as they were impressed over the introduction and implementation of various welfare programmes by the Centre. She advised the leaders joining the party to try to create awareness among the people on the “undemocratic rule” of the YSR Congress Party government in the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X