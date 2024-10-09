Promotion of generic medicine neglected in Srikakulam

Promotion of generic medicine is neglected in Srikakukam district. These shops were started under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) to provide medicine to poor patients at low prices. Initially, the government promoted these shops through drugs control department 20 years ago and shops were allotted to women of self-help groups (SHG) also under the supervision of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).



Prices of medicines is only a fraction of those sold in commercial shops. For example, an antacid tablet which is priced at Rs11 in general medical shop is sold for Rs 2 in generic outlet. For treatment of viral fevers, anti-biotic injection of each dose costs Rs 300 in commercial shops but its price at generic shops is Rs 90. But lack of commitment on the part of officials concerned and doctors, generic medicines are not catching up among people in the district. Due to this lack of patronage, exclusive generic medical shops are not being set up in sufficient number in the district.

As per chemists and druggists union representatives, total number of commercial medical shops is 1,590 but generic medical shops are less than 10 in the district. As a result, poor patients are being exploited by the medical shops and companies.

Main reason for inadequate number of generic medical shops is that pharmaceutical companies are managing medical officers and doctors in order to push their brands in open market among patients.

In many areas generic medicines are not available to poor patients and registered medical practitioners (RMP) are purchasing them from these shops at bulk quantity and selling them to patients at higher price. Due to this reason too, generic medicines are not available to poor and purpose in establishing these stores is getting defeated.

Interestingly, officials concerned have no idea about these shops and are not concentrating to promote them, as they would lose their commission from the commercial shops.

When The Hans India tried to contact, assistant director for drugs control wing for Srikakulam M Chandra Rao did

not answer.

Project director of the DRDA P Kiran Kumar said SHG women are not running generic shops in Srikakulam in the last several years. District coordinator for health services G V Rajyalakshmi said it is not

their subject.