Propaganda about unanimous elections false and fabricated: Collector Muralidhar Reddy

Kakinada: District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that the district administration is ready to conduct the panchayat elections in a free and fair manner.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy inspected and examined the election process along with Trainee Collector Aparajitha Singh Sinsinwar at RB Patnam , Valu Timmapuram of Peddapuram divisions at Peddapuram mandal on Friday. Collector said that the nomination acceptance process started from 10.30 am in 20 constituencies in Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions under Phase-I in the district.

He added that the district administration would work hard to conduct the elections transparently. He said that a control room has been set up at the district level for the elections and officials of various departments have been appointed to seek the information related to election from time to time and take steps to conduct the elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said that the propaganda about unanimous elections is false and fabricated. Moreover, he stated, that the point of unanimous election will arrive only when the nomination list is finalised. He added that the government machinery in the district will follow the guidelines as per the State Election Commission(SEC) .

They will support the unanimous election only on the approval of the SEC. If the wrong postings regarding the Panchayat election are made on social media, the police will take stringent action against them, the Collector said, adding that if any problem arrise the district administration will respond and take necessary action as per the guidelines of the SEC. He said all arrangements have been made to conduct the elections in a free and fair atmosphere. Earlier, the Collector inspected the nomination reception, deposit payment, voter list verification area, election information set up on the notice board and the returning officer's room for nominations and enquired about the nominations received on Friday.