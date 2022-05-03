Property tax payment date without penalty extended to June 30

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) extended the deadline for paying property tax for the financial year of 2022-23 till June 30 without penalty. In this financial year, the KMC collected 38% of property tax from the taxpayers instead of Rs 41 crore.

KMC Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao on Monday appealed to the property owners under the limits of KMC to pay their property tax for the first half of 2022-23, which is due by June 30 to avoid penalty. All the taxpayers were asked to avail this opportunity. The Commissioner requested the taxpayers to pay the taxes before the deadline and help the corporation in taking up various developmental activities.