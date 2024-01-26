Protest held against Centra govt. In Kadapa

On January 26th, 2024, at 10 AM, a protest took place at Kadapa Local ITI Circle, in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue. The protest was organized by Karmak, Karshaka Aikya Vedik, against the anti-farmer, labor, and anti-people policies of the BJP Modi government on the occasion of Republic Day. The protest was called by the Central Committees of National People's Associations under the banner of "Protest Concern". G. Chandrasekhar, the CITU district vice president and Kadapa district democracy movement leader, addressed the gathering.

Chandrasekhar highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, which is a composition of ideas from the progressive constitutions of the world, the former U.S.S.R., and Indian leaders like Gandhi, Netaji, and Ambedkar. He mentioned that the Constitution provides fundamental rights such as equality (Articles 14 to 18), freedom (Articles 19 to 22), cultural and educational rights (Articles 29 and 30), and right to property (Articles 30 and 31).

Chandrasekhar stated that even though certain aspects were removed from the fundamental rights and included in directive principles, the Constitution continues to protect the rights and interests of various sections of society, including SC, ST, BC, minorities, women, the poor, landless poor, factory and municipal workers, and the younger generation. He criticized liberalization, privatization, and globalization (LPG) for favoring exploitative classes and causing difficulties and losses for workers, farmers, artisans, teachers, and employees.

G. Shivakumar and V. Anvesh, secretaries of the CITU district, and Venugopal and Naga Subbareddy, president and secretaries of AITUC district, were present at the event. The leaders of various farmers' unions, agricultural labor unions, and other organizations also spoke at the protest. Activists from different backgrounds participated in the demonstration.