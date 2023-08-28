Live
- ISKCON revolutionizes spirituality with Transcend world's first integrated e-library app
- Khul Ke’s Space Round Table: Dr Subba Rao Explores Space Boundaries Post Chandrayaan-3 Triumph
- Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Makes A Bold Statement In Men Of Platinum’s Latest Campaign
- MobilTM makes choosing the right quality engine oil easier for truckers
- Practice yoga, maintain physical fitness says PM Narendra Modi to newly recruited security personnel
- After Congres, AAP demands probe into Adani Power issue
- India Logistics Webinar to Be Hosted by Nippon Express
- G20 Summit: DIAL sets up team of senior officials; working with different government agencies
- Mum Bullion Closing Rate
- Gurugram: Posters put up in slum threatening Muslims to evacuate their houses
Just In
Proud to be NTR’s grandson says Nara Lokesh
Highlights
Says that he is proud to be a Telugu man, a man of Telugu Desam and a grandson of NTR
Amaravati : Nara Lokesh, National General Secretary of TDP, said that the unveiling of the NTR commemorative coin by the Central Government in honor of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's centenary is a great honor for the Telugu nation. To this extent, he tweeted on social media platform X (Twitter). He said that he is proud to be a Telugu man, a man of Telugu Desam and a grandson of NTR.
NTR was hailed as a hero, a public servant and a great leader who led the Telugu nation together. NTR, who is considered as God in millions of hearts, is an inspiration to them. He thanked President Draupadi Murmu and the Central Government for releasing the NTR commemorative coin.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS