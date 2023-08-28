  • Menu
Proud to be NTR’s grandson says Nara Lokesh

Highlights

Says that he is proud to be a Telugu man, a man of Telugu Desam and a grandson of NTR

Amaravati : Nara Lokesh, National General Secretary of TDP, said that the unveiling of the NTR commemorative coin by the Central Government in honor of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's centenary is a great honor for the Telugu nation. To this extent, he tweeted on social media platform X (Twitter). He said that he is proud to be a Telugu man, a man of Telugu Desam and a grandson of NTR.

NTR was hailed as a hero, a public servant and a great leader who led the Telugu nation together. NTR, who is considered as God in millions of hearts, is an inspiration to them. He thanked President Draupadi Murmu and the Central Government for releasing the NTR commemorative coin.

