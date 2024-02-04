Provide better treatment to poor people: Collector Lakshmisha

Tirupati: District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the government has been providing better medical treatment to poor people using modern facilities in hospitals, family doctor concept and by filling the vacancies of medical staff. He paid a surprise visit to Ruia hospital in Tirupati on Saturday and reviewed with the Heads of departments and other senior doctors.

The Collector said that the government is committed to provide corporate level medical care to the poor people and the doctors and other staff should ensure better treatment to the people to their satisfaction. Aarogyasri services are a great boon to the poor people and by extending efficient treatment and surgeries, doctors should save their lives.

On this occasion, he visited various departments and wards in the hospital and directed the authorities concerned to improve sanitation, especially in the toilets. He also enquired about CT scan services and daily patients, who are using the services. At the children’s hospital, he went through the neonatal wing and interacted with the doctors and parents of the babies. Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu told Collector Lakshmisha that about 1,000 deliveries are taking place in the government maternity hospital every month and occupies second place in the State in that category. The critical care block and TBCD unit construction is in progress.

DM&HO Dr U Sree Hari, Sri Venkateswara Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, DCHS Dr Ananda Murthy, Aarogyasri coordinator Dr Rajasekhar, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha nodal officer Tejeswari and others were present during Collector’s visit.