Provide paddy seeds at RBKs: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu has directed the farm officials to provide paddy seeds at all Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) in the interest of farmers going ahead for farming operations in the current agriculture season.

The Collector inspected the Village Secretariat in Pidathapaluru, Nelaturu villages in Muthukuru mandal on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that incessant rains for the last four days in the district would be more helpful to the farmers for starting agriculture operations.

The Collector instructed the staff working in Village Secretariats to discharge their duties responsibly by staying at the office. Maintaining biometric attendance was mandatory, he added.

The Collector also directed them to conduct chlorination in the villages to avoid spread of water-borne infections and educate the people on maintaining cleanliness. Mandal tahsildar Somla Naik, MPDO Prathyusha and others were present.