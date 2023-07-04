Provide quality food under YSR Sampoorna Poshana: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to provide high quality food to pregnant women and lactating mothers under YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes.

At a review meeting held on the Women Development and Child Welfare Department here on Monday, the Chief Minister said officials should develop SOPs on the distribution of groceries to ensure that quality material is delivered to all eligible mothers and women.

Available technology should be put to use while there should also be a strong monitoring system on groceries distribution.

While 2 kg of ragi powder, 1 kg of rice flakes, 250 grams jiggery, 250 grams chikki, 250 grams dry fruits, 3 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, half kilo edible oil, 25 eggs and 5 litres milk are given under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, 2 kg of Ragi powder, 1 kg of rice flakes, half kg jaggery, half kg chikki, half kg dry fruits, 3 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, half kilo edible oil, 25 eggs and 5 litres milk are given under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus.

He also directed them to observe the first and third Fridays in every month as the day of health, sanitation and nutrition in every village and link these activities with the Family Doctor programme so that growth, vaccination, nutrition and children’s habits can be monitored. Anganwadi supervisors also should participate in the monitoring programmes along with Family Doctors, he said.

Officials informed that steps were being taken to install equipment like salter scales, weighing machines and infant meters to monitor the growth of the children.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary G. Jaya Lakshmi and Director M.Vijaya Sunita (Medical and Health), School Education Commissioner (Infrastructure) K. Bhaskar, AP Civil Supplies Corporation MD & VC G.Veerapandyan and other officials were present.