Provide speedy justice to victims: HC Judges

Nandyala (Dhone): Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice M Ganga Rao called upon the advocates to render justice to the victims, who approach the court seeking justice. He along with another Justice Srinivasa Reddy participated as chief guests in the inauguration of Senior Civil Judge Court office building constructed at Dhone town in Nandyal district on Saturday.

After inaugurating the newly constructed court building, justices M Ganga Rao and Srinivasa Reddy said that the Senior Civil Judge Courts should render instant justice to the victims so that the litigants can save money and time.

The judges suggested the advocates to educate people about their rights and court related issues. It is the responsibility of advocates to instill confidence among the victims that they would render justice by the courts.

If the victim is rendered justice then they will have respect on the court and advocates, said the Judges. The advocates instead of delaying case by unnecessarily postponing, should strive to extend justice to the victims.

Every advocate should possess spiritual qualities so that they can keep the society in the righteous manner, stated the Judges. Kurnool district judge B Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Nandyal Superintendent of Police Raghuveera Reddy, Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, district advocates and bar association presidents, members and others participated at the inaugural ceremony.