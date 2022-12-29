PRSI veteran Ramakantha Sarma bags national award

Tirupati: C Ramakantha Sarma, who is responsible for establishment of Tirupati Chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) in the pilgrim city in 1990 and also for strengthening PRSI in AP, was honoured with a national award of 'Outstanding contribution to PRSI' in recognition of his three-decade long committed services to PRSI in the state. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel presented the award to Sarma at the 44th National PRSI Conference held at Bhopal on December 27.

In his tenure as chairman, the PRSI Tirupati Chapter bagged many national awards including 'Best Chapter' twice, Best Chairman, Best Newsletter and Best Programmes thrice. Sarma is also a prolific writer and speaker and authored 12 books on human resource management, communication skills, PR and his articles also published in newspapers including English (27), Telugu (88) and also in many reputed journals. His radio talks on spiritual, personality development and career guidance in AIR Tirupati, Kadapa and Vijayawada were also popular

He also visited several universities and professional colleges in Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore district to train and motivate students and was serving as guest faculty since 2003 in TTD-SVETA, SPDCL, PTC, Horticulture, Vedic and Agricultural universities to train employees. PRSI Tirupati Chapter Chairman K Srinivasarao, secretary D Chandramohan and members congratulated Sarma for achieving the national award.