Psycho found roasting human skull in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a bizarre incident, a 20-year-old youth was allegedly trying to roast a human skull at a house in Relli Veedhi on Sunday.

The incident created panic among the neighbours as many people gathered in the area as smoke emanated from a dilapidated house. The youth was identified as R. Raju. When they went inside to trace the smoke, they were shocked to see Raju, roasting the skull.

The locals immediately contacted the police and filed a complaint. On seeing people surrounding him, Raju tried to escape from Relli Veedhi only to be detained by the police later. The youth is said to be a psycho and a suspect sheet was filed against him earlier. Raju is said to be addicted to vices.

Meanwhile, the police also found a woman in the house. Police are investigating the case.