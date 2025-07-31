Public cautioned against blind trust

Krishna University (Machilipatnam): State Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja on Wednesday cautioned the public against blind trust, revealing that cases of betrayal by those who were deeply trusted are increasingly coming to her attention.

She made these remarks while participating as the chief guest at a workshop organised by Krishna University’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on World Day against Human Trafficking.

Sailaja highlighted how some individuals are using social media to trap women and young girls, urging heightened vigilance in such online interactions. She also expressed concern that men are not immune to trafficking, noting a desperate situation where people are resorting to extreme measures for organ harvesting. The chairperson stressed the importance of immediately reporting any issues concerning women and young girls to the relevant authorities.

Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji spoke about human trafficking evolving into a major global issue. He called upon the youth to come forward and raise awareness among people at the village level.

District Additional Superintendent of Police VV Naidu stated that the trafficking of minor girls is on the rise, exploiting their innocence. He believes that changes within the education system could help curb this trend.

Suez, organiser of Maarpu Trust, shared a troubling statistic: complaints indicate that the majority of missing women are from tribal areas, and approximately 40 percent of them remain untraceable.

The event, presided over by Registrar Prof N Usha, also saw remarks from Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao. Assistant Professors Dr M Sravani, Dr Sujata, Dr Sushila, officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, staff, and a large number of students participated.