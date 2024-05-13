  • Menu
Public Empowerment in Action: The Story of Alluri Sitaramaraju District

The incident in Alluri Sitaramaraju district in Andhra Pradesh has ignited a spirit of public empowerment. In a remote area, where the indigenous people lacked proper road facilities, locals carried a woman on a makeshift stretcher to enable her to cast her vote. Witnessing this dedication, many are urging others to prioritize voting, recognizing it as a fundamental duty.



X