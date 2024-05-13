Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Public Empowerment in Action: The Story of Alluri Sitaramaraju District
The incident in Alluri Sitaramaraju district in Andhra Pradesh has ignited a spirit of public empowerment. In a remote area, where the indigenous people lacked proper road facilities, locals carried a woman on a makeshift stretcher to enable her to cast her vote. Witnessing this dedication, many are urging others to prioritize voting, recognizing it as a fundamental duty.
