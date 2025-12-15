Public grievance redressal govt priority: Minister

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra said that resolving public issues is the primary objective of the coalition government. He stated that the government is committed to being accessible to the people and addressing their problems in a transparent and time-bound manner.

On Sunday, Minister Ravindra conducted the Praja Darbar (Public Grievance Redressal System) at the TDP constituency office near Brindavan Theatre in Machilipatnam in Krishna district and received petitions from the public. He patiently listened to the grievances of the petitioners and assured them of appropriate action for early resolution.

Speaking to the media later, he said that Praja Darbar programmes are being organised every week to directly interact with the people and understand their concerns. He noted that most petitions were related to revenue issues, pensions, and house site allotments. All received applications are being uploaded online and forwarded to the concerned departments for speedy disposal, he added.

He pointed out that the beneficiaries in housing colonies allotted during the previous government faced difficulties due to lack of basic infrastructure. The present government, he said, is giving special focus to such issues. He added that three cents of house sites in rural areas and two cents in urban areas are being provided to the poor, with a clear action plan in place.

Ravindra also revealed that the government has planned three major economic zones across the State to boost development and employment. Highlighting investment initiatives, he said tourism projects and a shipbuilding industry are being proposed in Machilipatnam, which would create large-scale job opportunities for local youth.

Machilipatnam Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Kunche Durga Prasad, AP Aquaculture Development Corporation Director L Narayana Prasad and others were present.