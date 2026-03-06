  1. Home
News

Hyderabad IMD office receives bomb threat

  • Created On:  6 March 2026 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad IMD office receives bomb threat
Employees at the Hyderabad Meteorological Department (IMD) in Begumpet evacuated swiftly after receiving an email claiming that 14 RDX bombs had been planted in the office. Police responded immediately, conducting thorough inspections, but ultimately concluded there was no bomb. This incident follows a series of bomb threats across the Telugu states, including recent threats at Rajahmundry District Court, Nampally CBI Court, and Karimnagar Court. In each case, authorities evacuated buildings and carried out thorough checks with dog squad teams.

Hyderabad Bomb ThreatIMD Begumpet Bomb ThreatTelangana Bomb Threat EmailHyderabad Police InvestigationFake Bomb Threat Hyderabad
Home-cooked veg thali's price remains flat in Feb, non-veg thali cheaper by 3 pc

Home-cooked veg thalis price remains flat in Feb, non-veg thali cheaper by 3 pc

