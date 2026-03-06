Hyderabad IMD office receives bomb threat

Employees at the Hyderabad Meteorological Department (IMD) in Begumpet evacuated swiftly after receiving an email claiming that 14 RDX bombs had been planted in the office. Police responded immediately, conducting thorough inspections, but ultimately concluded there was no bomb. This incident follows a series of bomb threats across the Telugu states, including recent threats at Rajahmundry District Court, Nampally CBI Court, and Karimnagar Court. In each case, authorities evacuated buildings and carried out thorough checks with dog squad teams.