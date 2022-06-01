Public health infrastructure plays a key role: MP Suresh Prabhu

Visakhapatnam: Public health infrastructure plays a significant role in the healthcare system and it needs a larger focus, BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has said.

Flagging off a life-saving ambulance service in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the MP said all the districts of Andhra Pradesh were equipped with the life-saving ambulance each from MPLADS funds and that he was glad to contribute to the health sector of the dynamic state like Andhra Pradesh. "As a member of Parliament, I wanted to reach out to all the districts of Andhra Pradesh by facilitating a life-saving ambulance to each district. We are glad to launch the projects with the support of the MPLADS, including the launching of the life-saving ambulance and establishing a skill development centre. People of Andhra Pradesh should benefit from them," the MP emphasised, adding that he would be committed to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Laying stress on the employment opportunities, the MP mentioned that he had sanctioned funds from the MPLADS to set up a skill development centre in every district of AP. "The idea is to link the skill development centre with the most modern technology of the country and the world and enhance the abilities of the youth of the state so that they become employable not only within the country but also overseas," he continued.

Later, the MP flagged off a march taken out by health workers that aimed at creating public health awareness.