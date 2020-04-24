Public Investment Board approves construction of integrated terminal at Gannavaram airport

The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the Union Finance Ministry has approved the construction of an integrated terminal for domestic and foreign passengers at the Gannavaram airport. The central cabinet is yet to formally approve the construction of the terminal, which will be built at a cost of Rs 613 crore. The old terminal building at Gannavaram Airport is being used temporarily by the International Working Committee. Tenders have already been called for the replacement of the 31,000-square-foot integrated terminal.

Five construction companies have filed bids and one of them has been rejected for technical matters. A key official overseeing the affairs, NKG Infrastructure Limited, quoted a lower price in the rest of four companies, a source said. With the approval of the Union Cabinet, it aims to make the terminal available within two years after starting the work.

Airports Authority of India (AAI), which manages over 100 airports in India likely to construct the the terminal to I.orove the facilities to domestic and international passengers.