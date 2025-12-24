Public support sought for drug-free society

Guntur: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarva Shrestha Tripathi stated that active public participation is essential to build a drug-free society. He emphasised that this social menace can be defeated only through collective efforts and called upon everyone to move forward with strong determination to build a strong and responsible youth force.

A rally was organised under the leadership of Guntur East MLA Naseer Ahmed with the objective of creating awareness among the public about the harmful effects of drugs on Tuesday. The rally was part of the programmes ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ and ‘Sankalpam’.

EAGLE IG AK Ravikrishna observed that drug addiction has become a major problem afflicting today’s youth. District SP Vakul Jindal stated that ganja and other drugs can be eradicated only through sustained awareness.

TDP State official spokesperson Varla Ramayya, East MLA Naseer Ahmed, senior police officials, public representatives, police officers, and students from various schools and colleges participated in the rally raising slogans and displaying awareness messages against drugs.